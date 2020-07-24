Universal Orlando cancels this year's Halloween Horror Nights

The sun has already set on this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Due to the pandemic, the annual event of impressive haunted houses and creepy characters who spook theme park guests won't happen, theme park officials announced Friday, saying it was a difficult decision to make.

"Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place," according to a statement.

Over at Universal Studios Hollywood, the theme park remains temporarily closed.

"We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests," the statement read. "We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021."

This year would've been its 30th anniversary.