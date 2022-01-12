Universal Orlando employees must be vaccinated or get COVID tested weekly

Starting February 9, Universal Orlando employees must be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing and wear a face mask.

The park is updating its COVID guidelines to mirror federal standards.

In a message reportedly sent to Universal workers, the executive vice president said a majority of resort workers are fully vaccinated.

A Universal spokesperson sent the following statement to FOX 35 News:

"The health and safety of our guests and team members has been our ongoing focus during the pandemic. Our team members share this commitment, with the majority telling us they already have been vaccinated. As an update to our existing measures in order to comply with federally mandated OSHA regulations, we are implementing a COVID-19 vaccination or testing policy for team members.

As of February 9, 2022, team members will be required to either be fully vaccinated or to test every seven days. We will initially provide free, on-site, testing for team members and evaluate this as we move forward.

This new policy is specific to our team members and does not impact our guests. We will also be monitoring legal action involving these regulations by a variety of state and private interests and will adapt accordingly if there are changes.'

Universal Orlando recently reinstating its mask requirements for guests as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant. Masks are required at all public indoor locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the lines to when they leave.

