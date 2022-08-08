Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens

Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.

The policy went into effect a few weeks ago, a spokesperson said in a statement. Confirmation of the policy change comes two weeks after a group of juveniles reportedly got into a fight in a parking garage at Universal, which caused CityWalk to be evacuated and spooked guests who feared there may have been a shooting.

Police have said that there was no shooting and no one was injured. CityWalk was evacuated out of "an abundance of caution," police said.

While the theme parks typically closed at 9 p.m. CityWalk remains open until midnight during the summer.

It was at least the third incident in Orlando in recent weeks where people ran and shared videos on social media suspecting there was a shooting or an active shooter. On July 4, people ran during Orlando's Fourth of July fireworks show at Lake Eola. Police suspect fireworks may have spooked some people and concluded there was no criminal activity. On the same day as the CityWalk fight, fireworks may have alarmed crowds at Florida Mall, who were seen in videos running through the mall and hiding in stores.