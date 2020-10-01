Universal Orlando offers 'Free Days' with no blockout dates deal

article

Universal Orlando is offering a sweet deal for visitors who want to visit its theme parks.

U.S. visitors can purchase the new "Get 3 Days Free When You Buy 2 Days" ticket that can be used through next summer with no blockout dates.

Guests just have to purchase a 2-Day, 2-Park ticket and they will receive three extra days for free. That's 5 days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure for the price of two.

The tickets can be used through August 31, 2021.

The "Get 3 Days Free" ticket deal must be purchased by January 6, 2021. A 2-Day, 2-Park ticket starts as low as $243.99 per adult.

You can find ticket information HERE.

In addition, Universal Orlando has extended its "Buy a Day" ticket deal for Florida residents that gives visitors unlimited visits through December 24 -- for the price of a single-day ticket.

The ticket must be purchased by Nov. 3. 2020.

The price of an adult ticket is $164 for adults (ages 10 and up) and $159 for children (ages 3 - 9).

The new ticket option has no blockout dates, and allows Florida residents to visit the parks any time from now through Dec. 24. Guests will be able to visit both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure on the same day. Proof of Florida residency is required.