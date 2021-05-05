Universal Orlando to drop temperature checks for employees, guests

article

Universal Orlando Resort will be eliminating temperature screenings for park guests and employees beginning Thursday, May 6.

Universal on Wednesday also announced that it is reducing physical distancing requirements from six feet to three feet.

"Still, most of our original safety protocols remain unchanged — from wearing face coverings across our Resort to our ongoing dedication to cleanliness and sanitization," Universal posted on its website.

Park guests and employees are still encouraged to check temperatures before leaving home, as an extra layer of precaution.

As part of its reopening last June, following months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal implemented the safety measures, along with required face coverings.

Guests and employees are still required to wear those face coverings, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Guests may remove their face coverings only while actively eating or drinking, but they must be stationary and maintain appropriate social distancing. Inside restaurants and in outdoor dining areas, Universal has arranged tables and seating so that guests can safely remove their face coverings. Guests are also allowed to briefly remove face coverings during outdoor character photo opportunities.

Universal's announcement came on the same day that Walt Disney World Resort said it will phase out onsite temperature screenings for employees beginning Saturday, May 8, and for guests on Sunday, May 16.

