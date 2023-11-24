Riders stuck on Universal Orlando rollercoaster in vertical position for an hour on Thanksgiving: officials

Riders on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios in Orlando were stuck in a vertical position on the rollercoaster for nearly an hour on the night of Thanksgiving, a spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department confirmed to FOX 35.

The Orlando Fire Department told FOX 35 there were no injuries related to this incident, and that the Orlando Police Department initiated the emergency call. No other information was released.

The steel coaster features a 167-foot-tall vertical lift followed by a series of loops, twists and turns.

Users on social media shared photos of the mishap on Thursday evening, showing the train stopped near the top of the vertical lift. One park-goer told FOX 35 that he noticed riders were stuck on the coaster when he saw other bystanders taking pictures of the ride.

Photo: Dennis Malesky

"We were walking out of the park as it was closing time and seen a group of people taking pictures of the Rip Ride Rockit. That seemed kind of odd until we looked up and seen the group stuck on the ride," Dennis Malesky said. "Shortly after, the fire department arrived but nothing seemed to be happening.

"Universal employees made everyone who didn’t know anyone on the ride leave, as it was much after closing. On our way out, we seen the car finally move. They must have been up there an hour.

"This is the only ride in the park I have not done yet and needless to say, it will probably stay that way."

Photo: Dennis Malesky

In a video Malesky shared with FOX 35, a woman is heard talking about what's going on with the ride.

"They're stuck way up there, at the tip. They're literally on their backs right now," she said.

FOX 35 has reached out to Universal Studios and the Orlando Police Department for more information.