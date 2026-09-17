University of Florida study finds backyard gardeners willingly pay double for local food

The Brief A University of Florida study reveals home gardeners are willing to pay double for locally grown tomatoes compared to non-gardeners. Researchers say understanding the labor behind growing fruits and vegetables drives a stronger demand for local food and farmers markets. Horticultural experts note that the current Florida weather makes it the ideal time to prep soil, plant containers or join local community gardens.



Growing your own fruits and vegetables changes how you shop, making you far more willing to pay extra for locally grown produce, according to a University of Florida study.

Florida home gardening produce prices

Big picture view:

Researchers interviewed hundreds of people nationwide to analyze how home gardeners shop. They found people who grow their own food were willing to pay roughly double the cost per pound for local tomatoes compared to non-gardeners.

Courtesy: UF/IFAS

"I think one of the implications from this research is for the home market or for the local farmers, because they can assume, and they can consider people with gardening experience as a new consumer segment that they can target," said Chenxi Hu, a PhD candidate in the University of Florida Food and Resource Economics Department.

Changing shopping habits

Why you should care:

The shift in shopping habits translates directly to more business for local farmers markets and you-pick operations.

Recent food recalls and illnesses have also pushed more consumers to seek control over their food supply.

"Once you know the work, the hard work it takes to grow a vegetable, you really appreciate it, and especially like the taste and the flavor," said Tia Saracino, a residential horticultural agent with UF/IFAS Hillsborough County. "There is nothing like a delicious vegetable or fruit you grew in your own home or locally. It just has superior flavor."

Growing your own food

What you can do:

Horticulturalists say right now is the ideal time to prep soil and start planting in Florida.

You do not need a large backyard to begin. People living in apartments can use grow containers for fruits and vegetables or keep simple herb pots. Hillsborough County also features about 30 community gardens that residents can join and support.