University of Tampa students will graduate virtually

In response to the pandemic, the University of Tampa will host a virtual commencement for the first time, which will take place May 9 at 11 a.m.

The online ceremony will include remarks from President Ronald Vaughn and messages from academic deans and student challenge speakers. Each graduate will receive a personalized video and a downloadable version of the ceremony will be available after.

Those who are graduating can submit photos through social media by using the hashtag "#UTampaGrad" and tagging @uoftampa. For people who want to say "congratulations" to a new graduate are encouraged to do so on social media by using the same hashtag. For more details, visit the University of Tampa's website.

May 2020 graduates can participate in the commencement ceremony in December in person. That ceremony is scheduled for December 18, 2020 at the Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

There are 1,752 degree-seeking candidates. This is the university's 150th commencement.

More information about the virtual ceremony can be found at ut.edu/classof2020 and ut.edu/commencement.

Here are some statistics about UT's May 2020 graduating class:

UT Degree-Seeking Candidates:

Total: 1,752

Countries Represented: 59

% of graduates from Florida: 47

Undergraduates:

Total bachelor's degree candidates: 1,519

Summa cum laude (GPA 4.0): 6

Magna cum laude (GPA 3.75 or higher, but less than 4.0): 156

Cum laude (GPA 3.5 or higher, but less than 3.75): 211

Top three most popular undergraduate majors in this class: finance, marketing and psychology

Graduate Students:

Total master's degree candidates: 233

With honors (GPA 3.9 or higher, but less than 4.0): 9

With highest honors (GPA 4.0): 13

MBAs awarded: 62

