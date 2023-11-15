USF St. Petersburg's 'Brewing Arts Programs' prepares students for dynamic industry

The University of South Florida’s St. Petersburg campus is making waves in the academic world with its innovative Brewing Arts Program.

Catering to the growing interest in craft brewing, this unique program blends science, art, and business to provide students with a comprehensive education in the craft beer industry.

The curriculum covers everything from the science of fermentation to the intricacies of beer marketing, positioning graduates for success in a booming field.

"This program teaches and trains individuals to get a job in the brewing industry," USF Brewing Arts Director Jennifer Sedillo said.

Led by experienced faculty members and industry experts, the program equips students with both knowledge of the industry and hands-on experience through partnerships with local breweries.

This real-world exposure allows students to apply their skills in a practical setting, fostering a well-rounded understanding of the brewing process.

Chris Johnson, co-founder of Green Bench Brewery and founding faculty member of the USF Brewing Arts Program, explained how the program works.

"The brewing arts program at USF St. Petersburg is fairly holistic," Johnson said. "We start with the archaeology of beer, exploring beer styles, and delve into the sciences of water chemistry, malt, hops, and other basic ingredients. We examine how these components are composed and why they are crucial to the beer-making process."

With the craft beer industry gaining momentum globally, the University of South Florida’s St. Petersburg campus is at the forefront, preparing a new generation of brewing professionals for a thriving and dynamic career path.