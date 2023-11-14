Man arrested for murder after shooting at St. Petersburg home: SPPD

article

A 22-year-old man was arrested for first-degree murder after a St. Petersburg shooting in October, according to police.

PREVIOUS: Police investigate shooting that injured 1 in St. Petersburg

Investigators say James Bingham went to a house on the 1000 block of James Ave South around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 9. When the occupants didn't open the door, he fired his rifle at the home, according to officials.

Police say several members of a family were inside the home while Bingham was shooting.

READ: St. Petersburg man charged with shooting death of roommate

According to authorities, 51-year-old Antwahnn Evans was shot multiple times while trying to shield his grandchild from the bullets.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says Evans died from his injuries on Oct. 18.