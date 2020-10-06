Unlicensed contractor sting nets 27 suspects, including sex offender

More than two dozen alleged unlicensed contractors were arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office during a 10-day sting.

Deputies arrested 27 people and accused them of targeting people in the Sun City Center area which, according to Sheriff Chad Chronister, is an area where elderly homeowners often fall victim to scams.

"My message to homeowners: Protect yourself. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," Chronister said. "I know you think you're saving money. I know you think you're saving time because they don't need permits. It will come back to haunt you. They'll take your money and never come back. They'll take your money and do shoddy workmanship, putting your safety and the safety of your loved ones at risk."

Detectives said the unlicensed contractors offered to replace or remodel bathrooms, doors and windows and, in a few cases, said they could pour concrete pads and sidewalks. The estimates ranged from $320 to $13,000.

Chronister said there were other concerns too.

"In two of these cases, not only were they unlicensed contractors, one was a sex offender, the other was found to be in possession of cocaine," he said. "Are these the type of individuals that you want in your home, around your family?"