‘Unruly’ Florida woman accused of huffing in ride-share arrested in police station employee parking spot

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The Brief A ride-share driver pulled straight into a Florida police station after a passenger allegedly refused to stop inhaling nitrous oxide, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Port St. Lucie police arrested 37-year-old Pamela Molina inside the vehicle after she allegedly refused to step out. Authorities charged the woman with inhaling nitrous oxide and resisting an officer without violence.



A ride-share driver took matters into his own hands when a passenger allegedly refused to stop inhaling nitrous oxide, driving the woman straight to a Florida police station.

Port St. Lucie arrest

What we know:

A ride-share driver sought immediate help from law enforcement when a passenger actively inhaled nitrous oxide from a large canister and refused to leave his vehicle, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

The driver steered his car directly to the police department and parked right in their spaces.

When officers approached the vehicle to investigate, they said they found Pamela Molina, 37, actively inhaling the gas.

The large canister of Nitrox nitrous oxide that police said a passenger was actively huffing inside the ride share car. Courtesy: Post St. Lucie Police Department.

Police said Molina refused lawful commands and resisted efforts to be safely removed from the car.

Officers ultimately removed her from the vehicle and took her into custody without further incident, according to PSLPD.

Records show Molina faces charges of inhaling nitrous oxide to induce intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.

The mugshot of 37-year-old Pamela Molina following her arrest at the police station. Courtesy: Post St. Lucie Police Department.

Unanswered details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed where the ride-share trip began or how long the driver drove before pulling into the police station.

It remains unclear exactly what type of ride-share service was utilized during the incident.

Ride-share crisis

What they're saying:

The police department highlighted the unusual nature of the encounter while reminding the public about the dangers of substance abuse.

"Guess our parking spaces understood the assignment a little too well," the Port St. Lucie Police Department wrote in a social media post. "While we can appreciate the irony of where this happened, substance abuse is a serious matter. Our officers are committed to enforcing the law and keeping our community safe!"