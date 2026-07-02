'Unstable' explosive device safely detonated in St. Pete backyard, prompts mobile home evacuations: Police

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The Brief An unstable explosive device was safely detonated in a St. Petersburg backyard on Thursday afternoon after being discovered inside a local garage. The Tampa Bomb Squad buried and exploded the ordnance on-site, because it was considered too "unstable" to move. Neighbors living in the closest mobile homes near the dead-end street were forced to evacuate their properties until the area was secured.



An "unstable" explosive device was detonated in the backyard of a St. Petersburg home on Thursday, prompting evacuations at a nearby mobile home park.

St. Petersburg garage discovery

What we know:

The St. Pete Police Department said the explosive device was found in the garage of a home on 8th Street North after a homeowner passed away. The Tampa Bomb Squad responded, and said the device was too unstable to transport.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released what specific type of explosive device was hidden in the garage or how it was originally obtained. It remains unclear how long the dangerous material had been inside the home before its discovery.

Neighborhood mobile home evacuations

Local perspective:

Because of the device's instability, the bomb squad made the call to bury it in the backyard and detonate it to render the area safe. The home is located at a dead-end and only the closest mobile homes were evacuated before the device was detonated, St. Pete police said.

It is currently burning underground, and St. Pete police said it will take about an hour to burn itself out. No injuries or damages have been reported.

Scene safety clearance

What's next:

Officers said they will stay at the scene until it is completely cleared.