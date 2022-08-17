Uptown Eagles football, cheer program helps students excel on and off the field

With football now underway for the pros, youth across the Bay Area are also lacing up their cleats and putting on the pads heading into the new season.

But it’s not just about football for local youth program, Uptown Eagles.

While striving for excellence on the field, the Uptown Eagles are also determined to excel off the field too.

The Uptown Eagles are a community football and cheerleading program made up of kids ages five to 15. They practice multiple times a week at Harvest Hope Park in North Tampa.

Part of their practice time is spent in tutoring thanks to partnerships with WellFed Community and Service Learning Microschools. The team's coach said because of the initiative, all the students are performing better academically.