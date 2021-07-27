Russia wins gymnastics gold after Simone Biles exits Olympics team finals

The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.

The Russian team posted a score of 169.528, ahead of the U.S. in second place at 166.096. The American team of Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles competed in the final three rotations without Biles, who withdrew from the competition after vault.

The gold is the first for the Russian team since the Unified Team triumphed in Barcelona in 1992 and came a day after the ROC men’s team edged Japan for the top spot in the men’s final.

Great Britain edged Italy for bronze.

The Russian athletes collapsed in joy after Angelina Melnikova's floor routine score assured them of the top spot.

The Americans hung in there for silver even without Biles. The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.

Biles returned several minutes later. She took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants. Chiles replaced Biles on uneven bars and balance beam.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Biles was supposed to do an "Amanar," a vault that begins with a roundoff back handspring onto the table followed by 2 1/2 twists. She seemed to change her mind in mid-air, doing just 1 1/2 twist instead.

USA Gymnastics did not specify the nature of Biles' medical issue, saying in a statement she "will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Biles is scheduled to defend her Olympic title in the all-around final on Thursday. She also qualified for all four event finals later in the Games.

Whether she will get that opportunity remains to be seen.

Biles arrived in Tokyo as the unquestioned star of the Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying. In a social media post on Monday, she admitted she felt like the weight of the world was on her shoulders and that the Olympics "were no joke."

Biles won five medals in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and earned the right to win as many as six in Tokyo after making five finals.

Advertisement

RELATED: Tokyo Olympics in path of typhoon after sweltering heat