USC freshman Bronny James cleared to play basketball 4 months after cardiac arrest

The highly-anticipated college debut of Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is imminent, officials at the University of Southern California announced Thursday.

"Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball. Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!"

This is welcoming news for the 19-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest during a morning practice on campus over the summer.

Earlier this month, Bronny James showed promising signs after he was seen warming up with his teammates for the first time this season ahead of their game against Brown at the Galen Center.

Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Doctors believe a congenital heart defect was the probable cause of his collapse.

The Trojans are currently 5-2 this season. Given USC’s statement, Bronny James's debut could happen on Sunday, Dec. 10 against Long Beach State or the following week at Auburn.