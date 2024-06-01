USCG: 3 missing men rescued off coast of Steinhatchee

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Three missing men were rescued on Saturday afternoon, according to the Coast Guard.

Authorities say Adam Simpson, Scott Snow, and Dillon McCrea were reported missing by Sea Tow Steinhatchee crews around 8 a.m. on Saturday when they had not returned after launching from Steinhatchee River Inn and Marina the previous day.

According to officials, there were no injuries reported.

Officials say the trio's 21-foot vessel became disabled due to an electrical issue 20 miles west of Steinhatchee.

Authorities say an Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew found the disabled vessel with all three men aboard around 1 p.m.

The aircrew helped a Coast Guard Station Yankeetown boat crew rescue all three men, according to the USCG.

Officials say a Good Samaritan towed the disabled vessel to the Steinhatchee River Inn and Marina.

"The key to any search and rescue case is accurate and reliable information paired with safety equipment," said Lt. Cmdr. Dana Grady, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector St. Petersburg. "The Coast Guard strongly encourages you to provide a float plan with someone you trust before taking your boat out on the water. A float plan can be as easy as sending your friend a text with information such as voyage locations and timelines, a picture of your vessel, the number of people aboard, and contact information. All these are vital pieces of information that give our rescue crews a head start when time is of the essence during distress incidents and can save lives."

The crews' search area covered about 350 square nautical miles in two to three-foot seas and 10-15 knot winds, according to the Coast Guard.

