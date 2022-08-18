USF estimates 10,000 on Tampa campus for fall move-in

The University of South Florida reported a record number of students moving into campus housing this week.

Thursday marked the beginning of the university's fall 2022 grand opening, with 6,500 students expected to live on campus in Tampa and another 900 students heading to the St. Petersburg campus. This brings the total number living in residence halls to roughly 7,400.

In an announcement on August 15, USF touted its decade-long, 'strategic focus' on offering a more residential campus experience and adding housing capacity as part of an overall commitment to student success.

"Studies have shown that a vibrant on-campus environment can have a direct impact on improving the academic performance of students, as well as helping build stronger connections with peers," the announcement said.

READ: USF Bulls name starting quarterback ahead of 2022 season

In 2018, the 2,100-bed Village complex fully opened on the Tampa campus and the 375-bed Osprey Suites opened in 2020 on the St. Petersburg campus. Between the two campuses, USF has a total of 33 residence halls.

By Thursday morning, the vast majority of students living on campus had signed up for a move-in time slot in accordance with university guidelines. From there, they have to check in at the Marshall Student Center and collect their keys along with other move-in information.

MORE: USF hopes to fill diversity gap in STEM industry by launching new program to educate children

Next, they'll head to their 30-minute unloading zone. This is where parents park and families start moving students' belongings into their residence halls. After unloading, families have to move their cars to a long-term parking lot while they help their student unpack and set up their space.

"The record number of students moving into USF’s residence halls shows that our students recognize the value of on-campus living and its impact on the holistic student experience," USF President Rhea Law said. "We are incredibly excited to welcome our students and their families to our active and vibrant community here at USF."

Campus officials reported that 400 student volunteers had signed up to help their classmates move in on the Tampa campus. Including students, families and other volunteers, USF estimated 10,000 people will be on the Tampa campus Thursday to help welcome and move students into the residence halls.