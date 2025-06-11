USF graduate launches carpooling app for students

The Brief A USF business graduate has launched a carpooling app for students. The app, named Ridely, targets students that are already driving to and from campus at specific times. Drivers are also able to pick up more than one passenger, whether it's a small group or individual students nearby.



A recent USF business graduate hopes to revolutionize how college students get to and from campuses through a new carpooling app called Ridely.

"We are an app that connects students in real time," Ridely founder Unique Alston said.

Big picture view:

Alston's inspiration was simple. She knows that many students don't own a car and that traditional rideshare apps can be expensive.

"For the person providing the carpool; is that they can cover their gas expenses. At USF, we have three campuses. We have a lot of commuters," Alston said. "The biggest benefit is taking other students with them and then getting paid for that essentially, just for going somewhere they're already going."

The drivers set their rates based on an app algorithm that sets a price range. Potential passengers are matched with drivers based on a match percentage.

"If you have a hundred percent match, it's like you have another student going at the same time from the same location to another location, but if you might have to walk five minutes to the location you're dropped off, it might be like a 90 percent match."

What's next:

"My end goal success is for this app to be on all campuses across the U.S. because, essentially, I want to create a college student network, a transportation college student network where college students can rely on each other for transportation across different colleges," Alston said.

Limiting the app to college students is part of the safety protocols for the app. Users must be verified using a college e-mail address. The app also features verification codes on pickups and an SOS button.

"We're starting here at USF. We're going to expand the University of Tampa, next to different colleges in the area. That's our end goal, but we're going to start here," Alston said.

Along with running Ridely, Alston will be attending USF graduate school next year.

