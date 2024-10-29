USF names new interim head men’s basketball coach after Amir Abdur-Rahim’s sudden death

Less than a week after USF head men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim died during a medical procedure, the school announced who would fill his shoes in the interim.

On Tuesday, USF announced that Ben Fletcher, the men’s basketball associate head coach, will be the interim head coach for the 2024-25 season.

Fletcher served as the assistant head coach for the 2023-24 season and was promoted to associate head coach in June.

According to the university, Fletcher spent four seasons as an assistant coach under Abdur-Rahim at Kennesaw State University.

Abdur-Rahim died unexpectedly last Thursday after suffering complications from a medical procedure at a Tampa hospital.

File: Amir Abdur-Rahim

He took over as head coach of the men's basketball team last season and was getting ready to enter into his second with the Bulls less than two weeks before his passing.

Abdur-Rahim was the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year this past season, officials said. He also led the Bulls to their first regular-season conference championship following a 25-8 record. He also led them to their first-ever Top 25 ranking during the regular season, reaching as high as No. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll.

USF will hold a Celebration of Life for Abdur-Rahim on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Yuengling Center.

Instead of flowers, Abdul-Rahim's family asks for donations to be made to a non-profit organization that Abdul-Rahim worked with called the Future Foundation.

Abdur-Rahim is survived by his wife, Arianne, and three children.

