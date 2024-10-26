USF announces Celebration of Life for Coach Abdur-Rahim

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

The University of South Florida (USF) announced it will hold a Celebration of Life for Men’s Head Basketball Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2024, at the Yuengling Center.

Abdur-Rahim unexpectedly died because of complications during a medical procedure on Oct. 24.

READ MORE: USF head men’s basketball coach dies during medical procedure at 43

Kennesaw State University, where Abdur-Rahim coached before USF, will also hold a Celebration of Life ceremony on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.

Both events are open to the public, and Kennesaw State’s ceremony will be live-streamed here .

In lieu of flowers, Abdul-Rahim's family asks for donations to the Future Foundation, a non-profit organization that Abdul-Rahim worked with.

This is a developing story. The university is expected to provide more information on USF’s Celebration of Life ceremony.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: