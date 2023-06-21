USF professor reflects on living 100 days underwater in record-breaking research mission

A University of South Florida professor has completed his research mission and set a new world record in the process – living 100 days beneath the ocean surface.

Dr. Joseph Dituri, also known as "Dr. Deep Sea," is back in Tampa after spending three months conducting scientific research in a subaquatic compound 22 feet below the waters at the Jules Undersea Lodge in Key Largo.

The research project called "Project Neptune 100" was organized by Dituri and the Key Largo-based Marine Resources Development Foundation. It focused on ocean conservation research, STEM outreach to students and studying how compression affects the human body.

The local professor and retired Navy commander spent his days beneath the surface monitoring his body changes at close to 30 feet below the surface for the research.

Dituri also hosted guest scientists and STEM students in the habitat, and FOX 13's Mark Wilson also paid him a visit as the only reporter to dive down for an interview with the professor.

After a 28-year career in the Navy, diving and designing submersibles, he retired as a commander and Special Operations diver specializing in hyperbaric research and application.

He earned a Ph. D. in biomedical engineering at USF and opened the Undersea Oxygen Clinic in South Tampa – a hyperbaric pressure therapy center to heal concussions and traumatic brain injuries.