USF researchers among first to identify viruses linked to red tide, which could help predict future blooms

Researchers at the University of South Florida are among the first to identify viruses associated with red tide, which could help experts predict future blooms.

The USF team partnered with experts from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) to collect water samples containing red tide off the coast of southwest Florida.

"We process the seawater samples in the lab, and we extract RNA and DNA from them to identify viruses associated with red tide blooms," scientific researcher Dr. Jean Lim told FOX 13.

Red tide can kill fish and make humans sick. Just last month, Mote Marine Laboratory officials were monitoring red tide on Lido Beach where plenty of dead fish had washed ashore.

With these viruses now identified, researchers can study how these viruses influence or affect Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide.

"So whether [the virus] inhibits the growth of Karenia brevis or even kills Karenia brevis. So that is the next very challenging step," Lim said.

Right now, experts rely on satellite imagery, water samples, and ocean circulation models to forecast the movement of red tide blooms. But, they’re always looking for more tools to add to the toolbox.

"We know that it is a recurring problem that's not going to go away," Lim said of red tide.

Moving forward, Lim and her team will study the extent these viruses could control red tide. For example, whether an increased number of certain viruses could suggest a red tide bloom is about to begin.

"Basically, the goal is to create better approaches to be able to forecast Karenia brevis blooms," Lim said.

Lim and her colleagues’ study identifying viruses was recently published in the American Society for Microbiology’s journal mSphere.

