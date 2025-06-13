USF researchers lean on Bay Area beach erosion lessons to help coastal ecosystems across the globe

The Brief USF researchers are using knowledge of the Bay Area's beach erosion and coastal ecosystems to help coastal areas around the world. The group recently traveled to a village in Belize and came up with a plan to help maintain healthy beaches. Students from USF's School of Marine Sciences will travel to the village in June to look at ways to restore mangrove and coral reef ecosystems.



USF researchers are using knowledge of the Bay Area's beach erosion and coastal ecosystems to help coastal areas around the world.

What they're saying:

Grad student, Libby Royer said, "It all comes back to appreciating the nature around you."

"My program is mostly focused on beach erosion and shore protection, impact of hurricanes and storms to coastal system," explained USF geography professor Dr. Ping Wang. "We've been doing this study for quite a while and the past year we've had so many hurricanes."

What they learned was Tampa Bay is the poster child for a resilient shoreline system due to natural implementations.

"We have been nourishing the past 35 years for this," he said. "It really has worked."

That's in addition to oyster reefs and sand dune implementation.

Dig deeper:

Their research got the attention of a USF engineering professor who said the 16-mile Placencia Peninsula in Belize could use their help.

In April and May, Dr. Ping, Royer, and USF grad student Lara Novalvos traveled to the village. The first thing the group observed was staggering.

"Crazy erosion and then palm trees falling down, into the water," Royer shared. "The water coming right up to people's homes."

Novalvos added, "People go because they have beautiful landscapes that are worth going for. But a lot of people are at the pool with views of the ocean."

Dr. Wang said things the community implemented was working against nature.

"When someone bought a house, and the beach is eroding, people are getting worried, so they put some rocks in front of the beach. They build a rock structure to stop it from getting eroded," he explained.

Dr. Wang said that only worsened the issue. The group quickly got to work.

He said, "Collect data, run some computer models, and see how can we kind of maintain the healthy beaches."

The group presented an implementation plan to the village of Placencia. They will soon also assist Biscayne Bay in Miami and sites on the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Royer said, "It's nice to see that what you're learning has a broad application and can be used to help other communities."

What's next:

Students from USF's School of Marine Sciences will travel to the village this month to look at ways to restore mangrove and coral reef ecosystems.

