Florida scallop season 2025: Here’s what to know

Scalloping is a time-honored tradition in Florida as harvesters hit the water in search of the scrumptious shellfish.

While it may be fun to go on an underwater treasure hunt for the mollusks there are rules and regulations when it comes to scalloping in Florida.

When is Florida’s scallop season?

June 15- Labor Day:

Fenholloway through Suwannee Rivers Zone (including Keaton Beach and the Steinhatchee area).

This region includes all state waters east of Rock Island near the mouth of the Fenholloway River in Taylor County and north of Alligator Pass daybeacon #4 near the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County. This area has a lowered bag limit June 15-30.

July 1 – September 24:

Franklin County through northwestern Taylor County (including Carrabelle, Lanark and St. Marks) This region includes all state waters from the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County to Rock Island near the mouth of the Fenholloway River in Taylor County.

July 1 – September 24:

Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties (including Cedar Key, Crystal River and Homosassa). This region includes all state waters south of Alligator Pass daybeacon #4 near the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County and north of the Hernando – Pasco County line.

July 10 – August 18:

Pasco zone. This region includes all state waters south of the Hernando – Pasco County line and north of Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County, and includes all waters of the Anclote River.

August 16-September 24:

St. Joseph Bay and Gulf County. This region includes all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County.

Daily bag limit

Gulf through NW Taylor County and Levy through Pasco County:

Per person: 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat

Per vessel: Maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or 1/2 gallon bay scallop meat (1/2 gallon = 4 pints)

Fenholloway through Suwannee River Zone:

June 15-30:

Per person: 1 gallon whole bay scallops in shell or one cup shucked

Per vessel: 5 gallons whole or two pints shucked

July 1-Labor Day:

Per person: 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat

Per vessel: Maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell, or 1/2 gallon bay scallop meat (1/2 gallon = 4 pints)

Vessel limits do not allow an individual to exceed their personal bag limit. There is also no minimum size limit.

What can be used to collect scallops?

Scallops can be collected by hand or with a landing or dip net.

Do you need a license to go scalloping in Florida?

Recreational harvesters need a Florida saltwater fishing license to harvest bay scallops unless they are:

Exempt from needing a license

Have a no-cost shoreline fishing license and are wading from shore to collect scallops (i.e. feet do not leave bottom to swim, snorkel, or SCUBA and harvesters do not use a vessel to reach or return from the harvest location).

Commercial harvesting is prohibited during the recreational scallop season.

