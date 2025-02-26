USF Senior wants anyone battling mental struggles to know help is available

The Brief Julia Pagán, a USF Senior, has launched a clothing brand and an organization called ‘Be The Light’ to raise awareness of mental health struggles. Pagán brought a 988 Suicide Prevention bench to the school's Greek Village on Wednesday to highlight the organization's Joshes Benches, a nonprofit started by a mother who lost her son to suicide. Pagán also described losing people in her life to mental health struggles and her battles with mental health struggles as what inspires her to spread the message that help is available.



Julia Pagán is a Senior at USF and a member of the Delta Gamma sorority on campus.

Pagán said she doesn't have enough fingers to count how many people she's lost to suicide.

"I've lost several friends to suicide throughout my life. My first was in elementary school," Pagán said. "After coming to USF, my first year here, there was another one, and another one. I wanted to do more."

Crowd of supporters with Julia Pagán as she unveiled the 988 Suicide Prevention bench on USF's campus, which is meant to raise awareness about mental health resources.

In 2022, Pagán launched "Be the Light, Working to End The Stigma Surrounding Mental Health."

"I've had my own battle with mental health, depression, and anxiety," said Pagán.

It started as a social media platform with infographics and words of encouragement.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ One of 'Be The Light's' social media posts promoting mental health awareness.

"I've had people reach out to me through my organization and have them tell me that I've helped them stay. I've helped them find community whether they were going through a battle themselves or they lost a friend," said Pagán.

Pagán also launched a clothing line – with a purpose.

"People think that it's not okay to ask for help. It's not okay to go to therapy. There's a really big stigma around men's mental health," said Pagán. "I've mostly lost men to suicide, which is what really pushed me to do this."

Last semester, Pagán brought those efforts to campus and started "Be The Light USF."

"In college, it's more of you're at a point in your life with so many changes. You're away from home. New friend groups, new circles," said Pagán. "All of those changes, along with stress and anxiety, is a major issue that can lead to mental health issues."

On Wednesday, she unveiled a yellow ‘Josh's Bench’ in Greek Village with dozens of supporters.

988 Suicide Prevention bench at USF's Greek Village, which is meant to raise awareness about mental health resources.

"The goal of this bench is a symbol that you are not alone, and there are resources available," said Pagán.

Joshes Benches is a non-profit started by a mom who lost her son to suicide, intending to install awareness benches in public spaces.

Each one has a customized plaque and the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline engraved.

Pagán hopes her organization, and the bench, will help people of all ages battling mental health feel less alone.

Josh's bench for awareness pin.

"It is a bench, but there's a lot more power and meaning behind it. Creating this community is very important to me," Pagán said. "We care for you. There are brighter days ahead."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, click here .

