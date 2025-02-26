Florida man walks daughter down the aisle months after suffering stroke: ‘It still seems like a dream’

The Brief Six months after suffering a life-threatening stroke, a man achieved his goals of walking his daughter down the aisle and dancing the merengue with her at the wedding. Manuel Vera received Tenecteplase, a clot-busting medication, minutes after arriving at HCS FL Brandon Hospital. After months of physical therapy, Vera describes becoming overcome with joy at her wedding.



For Manuel Vera, February 23, 2024, is a day he will never forget.

Vera spinning his daughter as they danced the merengue at her wedding.

When he started not feeling well at work, he drove himself home to get some rest.

"When I looked in the mirror, I saw my face, and I knew exactly what was going on," explained Manny Vera.

The backstory:

Vera was having a stroke and was taken to HCA FL Brandon Hospital, where he received the clot-busting medication, Tenecteplase, a life-saving stroke treatment, within 25 minutes of arriving.

Vera family photo at Nermais' wedding. Expand

READ: 'Dress for Success' empowering women to re-enter workforce with confidence

"The balance was completely off. I had little control of my left arm when they did the full evaluation after I got to therapy . I realized how serious it was, and all I could do was cry," said Vera.

Dig deeper:

After his stroke care, Vera met Heather Burk, his physical therapist, at the hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation center.

"He was having trouble speaking and standing up; he didn’t have any type of lean, but he was definitely weak on the one side with his arm and his leg," said Burk.

Before they get to work, Burk finds out what the patients’ goals are after rehab.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"I wanted to get to my daughter’s wedding and dance with my daughter, not just the traditional dance but the merengue," exclaimed Vera.

With his goal in mind, Burk and the team got to dancing.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Vera dancing with Burk as part of physical therapy.

"We went to the gym, got him standing, turned on the music, and started Day 1," said Burk.

What they're saying:

Vera was discharged after 17 days of tailored rehabilitation, and in August 2024, he had the honor of walking his daughter, Nermais, down the aisle and dancing the merengue.

Vera dancing the merengue with his daughter at her wedding.

READ: Providing bikes for kids in need 25 years later

"My heart was pumping; the tears were coming down. I was actually doing it, enjoying it, and having fun with her. It still seems like a dream," Vera stated excitedly.

The Source: FOX 13's Anthony Travis collected the information in this story.

Watch FOX 13 News live:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: