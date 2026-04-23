Teen riding E-bike struck by SUV in crosswalk, flown to hospital: FHP
PARRISH, Fla. - A Manatee County teen has been hospitalized after an SUV failed to yield to a crosswalk.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Chevy SUV was traveling in the eastbound right turn lane on Erie Road, approaching the intersection of Fort Hamer Road. At the same time, a 17-year-old riding an E-bike was traveling along the crosswalk of the intersection.
Troopers say the SUV driver, also a 17-year-old from Palmetto, failed to yield the right-of-way while turning right. The front-right corner of the car hit the teen and the electric bike. The e-bike rider was then airlifted to the hospital in serious condition following the crash.
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear if the teenage driver will face any charges. FHP says the crash remains under investigation, and they will provide updates as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.