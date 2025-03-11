Grady Judd tells teens accused of making bomb threat to high school principal it’s not ‘harmless pranks’

The Brief Two 18-year-olds have been arrested for calling a Haines City school principal to report a bomb, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Jaimelias Rivera-Rodriguez and Ethan Bork were arrested and charged with false report of a bomb, conspiracy to commit offense with destructive device, use of a 2-way communication device to commit felony and making harassing phone calls. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said even though there was no bomb, these types of calls are never just a joke.



Two 18-year-olds are accused of making bomb threats to the principal of Ridge Community High School in Haines City.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Ridge Community High School principal said she received three phone calls from an unknown male around 8:40 a.m. on Monday.

She said she heard nothing on the first call. On the second call she heard, "I have a bomb," and the third call she heard, "It was a joke."

Ethan Bork and Jaimelias Rivera-Rodriguez mugshots courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies determined that the phone number used to make the calls belonged to 18-year-old Jaimelias Rivera-Rodriguez.

When deputies contacted Rivera-Rodriguez, they said he admitted to making the calls.

According to PCSO, he told the deputy that his friend, 18-year-old Ethan Bork gave him the principal's phone number and told him to call it and say that he had a bomb.

What we don't know:

Deputies said that Bork told them that he didn't know why he gave Rivera-Rodriguez the principal's phone number, nor why he told him to say that he had a bomb.

Dig deeper:

Bork is a student at Ridge Community High School, and Rivera-Rodriguez attended the school last year.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with false report of a bomb, conspiracy to commit offense with destructive device, use of a 2-way communication device to commit felony and making harassing phone calls.

What they're saying:

"Regardless that there was no bomb, these type of calls are never just a joke," explained Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "They are not harmless pranks. They are stupid actions that have consequences; they are crimes, and we will find the people who make calls like this and put them in jail, just like we did with these two."

