USF women athletes empowering the next generation in new after school program

A new youth program is teaching girls self-esteem through sports.

It’s called ‘Like A Girl’. The partnership between Hillsborough County and the University of South Florida is bringing the life experiences of collegiate athletes to young girls.

It was created after Karlie Mintzer, an employee at Westchase Rec Center, noticed a need to shift the mindset of what it means to do something ‘Like A Girl’ from negative to positive.

So, every Wednesday, young girls gather after school to hear and learn from a woman athlete at USF. They also get to practice the athlete’s sport and do team-building exercises as a group to build confidence.

