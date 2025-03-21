USF women’s basketball faces Tennessee in March Madness as Tampa prepares for Final Four

The Brief USF faces Tennessee on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. It's the ninth tournament appearance for the Bulls under head coach Jose Fernandez. Tennessee comes into the game as nearly 20-point favorites, but the Bulls say they aren't backing down from a challenge.



The University of South Florida women’s basketball team takes on Tennessee on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulls, ranked No. 12, are up against the No. 5 Lady Volunteers in the Birmingham 3 Region matchup in Columbus, Ohio.

The odds favor Tennessee, which has appeared in every tournament since it began in 1982, giving the Lady Volunteers a wealth of experience. USF, however, is no stranger to March Madness. This is the team’s ninth appearance under head coach Jose Fernandez.

One player to watch is Sammie Puisis, who will have a bit of a hometown advantage. The guard is from Mason, Ohio, just a short drive from Columbus, and is expected to have plenty of support in the stands. Fans are hoping for a strong performance from Puisis, who has been a key contributor throughout the season.

Asked what it would take to beat Tennessee, Puisis said, "They're very athletic and they pressure the ball, you know, press full court. So we've just gotta handle the pressure. We've gotta rebound. You know, it's going to be a full team effort, but we're ready to go."

Tennessee comes into the game as nearly 20-point favorites, but the Bulls aren’t backing down from the challenge. Senior forward Carla Brito says the team is ready to compete and is determined to make a statement.

"We know they're going to be physical. But we're going to do our best. And I trust my teammates. So, I know we're going to have 40 minutes playing really, really hard," Brito said.

The game tips off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans can also stream it live through the NCAA app.

Meanwhile, back in Tampa, preparations are underway for the NCAA Women’s Final Four at Amalie Arena, scheduled for April 4 & 6. The city is hosting several lead-up events to welcome basketball fans from across the country. Tampa Bay Sports Commission executive director Rob Higgins says the community is coming together to make the tournament a memorable experience for visitors and locals.

Tampa is gearing up to host a record fourth NCAA Women’s Final Four.

"Our championship campus has transformed since the last time we hosted in 2019," Higgins said. "If you haven’t been to our community in several years, you truly won’t recognize us. We have a compact and walkable footprint ideal for this championship, and we can’t wait to roll out the red carpet for the student-athletes and fans."

FOX 13 will have full highlights and post-game reactions following Friday night's matchup.

