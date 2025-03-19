2025 NCAA Women's Final Four in Tampa: What to know about events, tickets

The Brief The City of Tampa is hosting a series of events in early April as part of the NCAA Women’s Final Four. It's Tampa's fourth time hosting the Women’s Final Four, which will be played at Amalie Arena. Resale tickets are available, according to Ticketmaster, starting at just over $200 each in the upper level of Amalie Arena.



Tampa is getting set to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four for the fourth time, bringing a series of events to the city that will culminate with the national championship game at Amalie Arena.

Two national semifinal games will be played on April 4, while the championship game will be played on April 6.

The party kicks off before tip-off, though, with pregame festivities and events beginning on April 3.

Timeline of Final Four fan events

Women's Final Four Tourney Town presented by Capital One

April 3-6

Tampa Convention Center

Free festival with games, giveaways, food, photo opportunities and more.

Beyond the Baseline

April 3-6

Tampa Convention Center

Features guest speakers and panels with a focus on women in sports and business.

Party on the Plaza presented by Buick

April 4-6

Cotanchobee Park, 601 Water St.

Outdoor pregame event featuring food & drinks, music, games, merchandise and more.

Free and open to the public.

Super Saturday Practice presented by Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

April 5, 1 p.m.

Amalie Arena

Watch the two teams competing for the national championship practice on the court ahead of the big game the following night.

Free and open to the public. For tickets, click here

Super Saturday Concert presented by AT&T

April 5, gates open at 6 p.m.

Curtis Hixon Park

Performance by Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist GloRilla.

Free and open to the public with food and drinks available for purchase.

Women's Final Four Bounce presented by Buick

April 5, 9 a.m.

Curtis Hixon Park

Parade open to anyone 18 and under. The 3,000 registered participants will receive a free basketball and t-shirt.

For registration information, click here

Are tickets still available?

A check of Ticketmaster's website shows that resale tickets are available for both April 4 and April 6, starting at a little more than $200 each for seats in the 300 level. Some courtside seats are going for more than $1,000.

Experts recommend sticking with trusted resellers and known websites if you're looking to score a seat.

"If someone is asking you to pay through, say, a peer-to-peer payment channel, um, cryptocurrency; we've seen that a lot lately; or cash in hand, that's one where, once the payment is made, very, very hard to go and take it back. So this is why we advise that people use credit cards and debit cards," USAA Federal Savings Bank Senior Communications Manager Daniel Diaz said.

What's next:

The 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament begins on Wednesday with the First Four, while the round of 64 is set to begin on Friday.

