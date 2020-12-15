Vaccinations begin for Florida's healthcare workers -- now what's next?

Monday was a historic day for the U.S. and the Tampa Bay region as the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered. Across the state, healthcare workers began receiving doses of the vaccine.

Tampa General Hospital received its shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, and one of its nurses received the first dose in the Bay Area.

Packed in dry ice to stay at ultra-frozen temperatures, shipments of the vaccine made their way across the country following its approval. On Monday, 20,000 doses arrived at TGH.

According to Governor Ron DeSantis, the initial shipment to the state of Florida included 100,000 doses for medical workers which would be distributed to five hospitals, including Tampa General.

“This is 20,000 doses of hope,” said John Couris, president and chief executive officer, Tampa General Hospital, after the delivery of 3,900 vaccine vials on Monday. Each vial has five doses.

Because the vaccine requires two rounds, the people getting injections now will need a second shot in about three weeks.

Overall, Florida will receive about 180,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with tens of thousands of doses being shipped to CVS and Walgreens pharmacies that have signed an agreement with the federal government to vaccinate residents and workers at long-term care facilities.

The Florida Department of Health has 20,000 doses, which will be distributed by Pinellas and Broward County health departments to residents and staff at long-term care rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes.

Pinellas County says it should have the shipment no later than Wednesday. A lot of about 20,000 doses will be split between both counties. The vaccine will go to healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

With the likely approval of Modern's vaccine this week, DeSantis said he expects to have three-quarters of a million more doses in the next two weeks.

Last month, Moderna and NIH reported that their shot appeared to be nearly 95% effective across various ages and racial groups, according to results from an ongoing 30,000-person study.

The main side effects were fatigue, muscle aches, and injection-site pain after the second dose. Those flu-like reactions are common to many vaccines and are a sign the vaccine is revving up the immune system to help fight off the virus.

Moderna reported no major safety problems from its study. But FDA’s panel is certain to scrutinize the data for any indications of possible severe allergic reactions or other rare side effects.

Officials in the U.K. are investigating several adverse reactions there with Pfizer’s vaccine and FDA is closely monitoring the rollout here for similar reports.

Both Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech’s shots are so-called mRNA vaccines, a brand-new technology. They aren’t made with the coronavirus itself, meaning there’s no chance anyone could catch it from the shots. Instead, the vaccine contains a piece of genetic code that trains the immune system to recognize the spiked protein on the surface of the virus.

By the end of the month, Florida government officials expect to receive enough vaccine to treat nearly a million people, but that's still only enough to treat a small part of a state with a population of over 21 million.

There are 73 different vaccines undergoing clinical studies. Among those, 16 are in phase three, which is the final round of testing.

While state officials and health care leaders were enthusiastic about the Pfizer Inc. vaccine finally arriving, they also cautioned it could be at least two months before COVID-19 vaccinations begin in the general population.

Charles Lockwood, the dean of the University of South Florida College of Medicine, stressed at the Tampa news conference that people should continue to socially distance, wear masks and avoid large gatherings as the virus continues to spread across the nation.

Lockwood called the approval of the vaccine magical, likening it to the moon landing.

“From a health care perspective, this is our magical Neal Armstrong moment,” Lockwood said.

The second phase of vaccinations is expected to begin in early 2021 and, provided there's enough supply, TGH said it'll go to:

Additional physicians or healthcare workers in direct patient care

People over 65 with underlying health conditions

First responders

Law enforcement

Essential workers including teachers, childcare providers, and food distribution employees.

Hospital officials said, based on information they received from the CDC, the vaccine should be available to the public by this spring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report