Vaccine proof or negative COVID-19 test required for upcoming Tampa concerts

Requiring COVID-19 testing or proof of vaccination is quickly becoming the new standard for concerts across the U.S., including in Florida where strict rules are in place among other public safety measures.

When musician Harry Styles brings his 'Love on Tour' concert to Tampa's Amalie Arena in October, fans will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. In an announcement released Wednesday from concert promoter LiveNation, a spokesperson described the requirements as "the best way to protect the health and safety of our crew and fans."

"For the health and safety of everyone at Harry Styles’ upcoming Love On Tour shows, ticket holders must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, in addition to wearing a mask, in order to attend the Sunday, October 10 show at Amalie Arena.



Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show.



In addition, all venue staff at each show will also be following the same protocols and will need to provide proof of a negative test result or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, as well as wear a mask at all times."

The announcement follows news that beginning on October 4, LiveNation will require anyone attending its events to show full vaccine proof or a negative test.

In Florida, the requirement is made possible by a legal loophole in the executive order Governor Ron Desantis' signed back in April that banned Florida businesses from requiring what he called 'vaccine passports.'

The loophole can be accessed when a business presents an option for customers or patrons: a negative COVID test if someone refuses to receive the vaccine. LiveNation could therefore refuse someone entry on this basis and not only on the basis of an attendee's vaccination status.

Despite soaring infection rates in Florida, Republican state representative Anthony Sabatini said on Wednesday that LiveNation's COVID-19 safety measures are testing the limit's the governor's executive order.



"I’m pushing for the law to become much stronger," Sabatini told FOX 35 Orlando. "I don’t think (businesses) should be even allowed to inquire, and we need to get rid of situations like this where, even though technically they’re not violating the law, they’re still pushing the limits and invading people’s privacy of information."

