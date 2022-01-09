Valrico man faces DUI manslaughter charges following fatal multi-vehicle crash

article

Troopers arrested Sean Michael Jones, 39, of Valrico, for DUI manslaughter following a four-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that claimed the life of a 44-year-old Wimauma man.

It happened shortly before 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of US 301 and SR 60.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Jones was traveling eastbound on SR 60, when he ran a red light at the intersection of US 301 and collided with a pickup truck driven by the 44-year-old man.

The impact forced Jones to rotate across the intersection and crash into two other vehicles, while the pickup truck he initially hit, spun onto the roadway shoulder and crashed into a utility pole.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of SR 60 for about six hours.

