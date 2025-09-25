Valrico mother accused of trying to kill her kids after livestream tirade on doubts about handling motherhood

The Brief A Valrico mother is accused of trying to kill her three kids. According to court documents, Shaniece Willingham, 24, livestreamed a tirade where she expressed doubts about handling motherhood before tying the kids together and tossing them into a pool along with herself. Witnesses rescued the children and Willingham, none of whom knows how to swim, from the deep end of the community pool.



A Valrico woman is accused of trying to kill her three young children.

What we know:

According to court documents, Shaniece Willingham, 24, got into an argument over the phone with the father of her three children, ages 3, 2, and 8 months.

As the argument ensued, her mother tried to get her to calm down and encouraged her to get out of the house with the three children.

Willingham allegedly called her children’s father back and told him to pick up the kids and when he refused she, according to court documents, loaded her children in a wagon and walked them to the community pool while posting a live story on her Instagram page.

In the video, Willingham was telling everybody this was her "last goodbye, and she could not take it anymore, and also said "she loved her kids so much, but she could not leave them behind because no one can take care of them, and they would be safe with God".

She then entered the secured pool area by lifting her children over the fences.

While in the pool area, Willingham called her mother on FaceTime, and told her that she loved her before turning the camera around to show her mom that she was at the pool.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, Willingham sat on the side of the pool and used a rope to tie her and her children together so they could all be bound together after entering the pool.

Records state that neither Willingham nor any of her children knows how to swim.

When Willingham saw a white SUV pull into the parking lot, court documents state that she "pushed all three children and herself into the pool in an attempt to kill herself and her children."

Willingham and her children were found submerged in water in the deep end of the pool, which was marked as being six feet deep.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Willingham throw the kids into the pool before she went in.

A witness jumped the locked fences and entered the pool, rescuing the two toddlers and their mother.

Another witness was able to rescue the eight-month-old girl from the water.

Investigators said Willingham admitted to wanting to end her life and kill her children at the same time by using the rope that had been attached to a "life ring" (lifesaving flotation device in the pool area) to tie her and her children to her so they "could all drown together."

What we don't know:

It is unclear what, if any, injuries the children suffered.

What's next:

Willingham has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and a judge ordered her to be held without bond ahead of a pre-trial detention hearing scheduled for Monday.