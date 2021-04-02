Vehicle crashes into St. Pete retention pond

article

A driver crashed their vehicle into a retention pond during Friday’s morning commute.

The crash occurred near 49th Street North and 22nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

The view from SkyFOX shows the vehicle resting on its side, partially submerged in water. Debris from a palm tree was also on the bank, but it's unclear if the damage was a result of the crash.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. There is no word yet on whether there were injuries.