Venezuelan gang member claiming to work for food delivery service arrested in Florida: MCSO

A suspected member of the Venezuelan gang, Tren De Aragua, has been arrested in Florida after deputies say concerned homeowners called the sheriff’s office after spotting him, dressed in all black, walking along a sea wall and through backyards.

What we know:

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the Sewall Point Police went to investigate and located 19-year-old Wilker Alejandro Gutierrez Quintero.

Investigators said that Quintero initially claimed he worked for a food delivery service, but this didn’t add up.

According to MCSO, Quintero is from Venezuela and is on the FBI watch list as a member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

What's next:

He has been charged with driving without a license and taken to the Martin County Jail and has an immigration detainer.

MCSO stated that once Quintero completes his penalty for the driving without a license charge, he will be turned over to ICE for deportation.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not say when an immigration detainer was placed on Quintero or how long he had been in the United States.

