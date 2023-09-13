Family in Netflix’s ‘Take Care of Maya’ takes lawsuit against Johns Hopkins All Children’s to court

A family has waited five years for their day in court against one of the biggest hospitals in the Tampa Bay area: Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Their story was recently captured in the Netflix documentary "Take Care of Maya," which tells the story of a 10-year-old girl whose life was changed after she was taken to the hospital.

The family of Maya Kowalski, now 17, is suing the hospital and the Florida Department of Children and Families for falsely reporting child abuse. They accuse the hospital of battery and false imprisonment, among other causes of action.

﻿The hospital has previously said federal privacy laws restrict them from commenting on the case.

When Maya was nine, her parents, Jack and Beata Kowalski, took her to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital for an asthma attack, but she began exhibiting severe pain during her stay.

She was eventually diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and began receiving Ketamine infusion therapy, which the suit said is recognized as a method of treating debilitating CRPS.

At one point, the suit said the hospital wanted Maya to undergo invasive and potentially painful medical procedures. Her parents objected and requested her to be discharged.

That's when the suit said the hospital phoned in a report of child abuse to the Child Abuse Hotline.

Eventually, a judge ordered Maya to be sheltered at the hospital and have no communication with her mother. After 87 days of no physical contact with her daughter, Beata Kowalski took her own life.

The hospital's defense is expected to center on how hospital employees are mandatory reporters, meaning they're required by state law to call the abuse hotline if they have "reasonable cause" to suspect child abuse.

The hospital twice reported Maya's mother to the hotline, but allegations of medical child abuse were never proven.

"Our first responsibility is always to the child brought to us for care," a spokesperson for Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital wrote in a statement emailed to FOX 13 Wednesday. "It is DCF and a judge, not Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, that investigates the situation and makes the ultimate decision about what course of action is in the best interest of the child."

The Kowalski family is suing for $55 million in compensatory damages and $165 million in punitive damages.

Jury selection will start Thursday at the South County Courthouse in Venice and could take up to a week. The trial as a whole is expected to last about eight weeks.