Cyber attack impacts Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, officials say

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital was "impacted" as part of the data attack on the Johns Hopkins Health System, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Officials didn’t go into detail about the severity of the cybersecurity attack at the St. Petersburg children's hospital. But in an online statement, Johns Hopkins Health System said the breach happened on May 31.

The hospital system’s software, MOVEit, was targeted in the attack that also impacted "many large organizations around the world," according to the release.

Hillsborough County reported its data breach involving MOVEit on July 14.

"The attack has had no negative impact on the operations of either Johns Hopkins University or the Johns Hopkins Health System," the online statement read.

According to the hospital system, employees, students and patients information may have been affected. However, officials do not believe electronic personal health records were compromised.

The hospital system said it will reach out anyone who was impacted in the coming weeks and offer two years of free credit monitoring services to help protect their information.

Last week, Tampa General Hospital reported a widespread data breach where hackers stole sensitive patient information, including names, social security numbers, patient treatment records, phone numbers and insurance information.

Two weeks ago, HCA Healthcare acknowledged some of its patient data had been stolen and posted on an online forum.