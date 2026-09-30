Venice home invasion: Third suspect arrested, accused of helping plan robbery

The Brief Venice police arrested 43-year-old Frankie Mercado Jr. on Tuesday as a third suspect in a violent home invasion on Laurel Road East last week. Detectives said Mercado knew the homeowner through past business dealings and provided information, equipment and transportation to the two intruders. Police said all three suspects connected to the targeted robbery are now in custody with no ongoing threat to the public.



Venice police arrested a third suspect in connection with an armed home invasion on Laurel Road East last week. Police say the Cape Coral man helped plan and facilitate the targeted robbery.

Venice home invasion arrest

The backstory:

According to the Venice Police Department, detectives arrested Frankie Mercado Jr., 43, on Tuesday, for his alleged role in the Sept. 23 home invasion.

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Police said Mercado is an associate of Brevaun Williams, one of two Texas men previously arrested in connection with the robbery. Investigators said evidence showed Mercado provided information about the victim and home, supplied equipment used during the crime and drove the suspects to the area before the home invasion.

Suspect's role

According to police, detectives identified Mercado during the follow-up investigation after developing information about his connection to Williams.

Investigators said witness statements, surveillance footage, License Plate Reader data and other evidence showed Mercado contributed to planning the targeted robbery.

Police said Mercado was familiar with the homeowner through previous business interactions and provided Williams and Justin Mitchell with information about the home.

Courtesy: Venice Police Department

Mercado faces the following charges:

Home invasion robbery with a weapon

Kidnapping to inflict bodily harm or terrorize a victim

Burglary with battery, armed

Aggravated assault

Initial intruder arrests

Williams, 34, and Mitchell, 34, were arrested shortly after police responded to the Sept. 23 home invasion at a residence in the 3000 block of Laurel Road East.

According to Venice police and previous arrest affidavits, the two men forcibly entered the home, restrained the homeowner and demanded access to safes.

The homeowner was taken to an office and forced to open several safes, including a 6-foot-tall safe, according to the arrest affidavit. She was also tased when she said she could not open one of the safes.

A family member arrived after receiving a panicked phone call. One of the suspects reportedly grabbed the homeowner's handgun and fired toward the family member, who was not struck, according to a VPD arrest affidavit. Police said the bullet went through a closet door and into a hot water tank.

Investigators said the suspects then ran away from the scene.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies detained Mitchell near Laurel Road East and Ancora Boulevard. Williams was found hiding in nearby bushes and was taken into custody after a police canine was deployed. Venice police K-9 Palmer later recovered the homeowner's handgun.

Dallas jail tip connection

Dig deeper:

The initial investigation indicated the suspects were targeting the home. Police previously said they believed the homeowner and suspects were not known to one another.

A previous FOX 13 report detailed how one of the suspects told investigators that an inmate at the Dallas County Jail, identified only as "Rico," provided information about cash and gold inside safes at the Venice home. Police had not identified the inmate or explained how he knew about the residence.

With Mercado's arrest, police said investigators have accounted for all three suspects connected to the home invasion.

Venice police said the incident remains isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

"From the initial response and apprehension of the suspects to the continued investigative work that led to locating the suspect vehicle and arresting a third suspect, every stage of this case reflected outstanding teamwork and commitment," Venice Police Chief Andy Leisenring said.

Detectives continue to investigate the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD at 941-486-2444 and reference case number VPD26002104.