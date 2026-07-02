Venice man shot, later died after allegedly breaking into apartment and attacking resident: Police

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The Brief A deadly Venice apartment shooting began when a 32-year-old intruder scaled a perimeter fence and forced his way inside a resident's home, according to the Venice Police Department. Investigators say the intruder assaulted the resident and threatened to shoot him before the resident retrieved a firearm. The gun fired during a physical struggle, hitting the suspect, who ran down two floors and collapsed inside an unlocked apartment.



The Venice Police Department released new details about a deadly apartment shooting this week, saying the man who was killed allegedly forced his way into another man's apartment, attacked him and threatened to shoot him before a struggle over a firearm ended in the intruder's death.

Venice deadly home invasion confrontation

What we know:

According to VPD, police responded shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting at the Maren apartment complex on Vistera Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found Terry Lee Murphy, 32, of Venice, who was later pronounced dead.

Detectives conducted numerous interviews, reviewed 911 calls, collected physical evidence and analyzed video recorded inside the apartment where the shooting occurred.

Investigators said Murphy knocked on the door of a male resident's apartment before allegedly forcing his way inside after the resident answered.

Police said surveillance video shows the resident trying to stop Murphy from entering, but Murphy forced his way inside.

According to investigators, Murphy attacked the resident and repeatedly threatened to shoot him while keeping one hand behind his back in a way that led the resident to believe he was armed.

Detectives also reported that Murphy tried to force the resident to leave his own apartment against his will.

Investigators said evidence shows the two men had previous conflicts. The resident also gave detectives evidence of prior threats allegedly made by Murphy before Wednesday's confrontation.

Apartment shooting investigation

Dig deeper:

Police said the resident eventually retrieved a firearm from a bedroom inside the apartment.

A physical struggle over the gun ensued, and the firearm went off during the confrontation, hitting Murphy, according to VPD.

After being shot, investigators said Murphy left the apartment and ran down two floors of the building.

According to police, Murphy then entered another apartment that had been left unlocked.

The resident of that apartment found Murphy inside and immediately called 911, investigators said.

Police say the resident involved in the original confrontation also contacted 911 to report the incident.

Murphy later collapsed inside the second apartment and was pronounced dead, according to VPD.

Detectives also said Murphy entered the apartment complex by scaling a perimeter fence before the confrontation.

VPD said investigators continue reviewing witness statements, surveillance footage, forensic evidence and other digital evidence.

Criminal charges decision

What we don't know:

Police have not yet confirmed if the resident will face any criminal charges related to the shooting. They have not released the identity of the resident involved in the confrontation or specified what type of firearm was used during the struggle.

Florida ‘Stand Your Ground’ law determination

What's next:

Police said that they do not determine whether a homicide is legally justified under Florida law. Once the investigation is complete, detectives will submit their findings to the Office of the State Attorney, which will decide whether the resident's use of deadly force was legally justified.

The investigation remains active, and no additional information has been released.