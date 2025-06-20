Veteran volunteers in Tampa for series of service projects

The Brief The Mission Continues is holding "Operation Tampa Bay Blitz." Veteran volunteers travel from around the country to complete service projects in under-resourced communities. The "Mass Deployment" event runs Friday through Tuesday.



A national veteran service organization is bringing its annual service event to Tampa.

The Mission Continues is holding "Operation Tampa Bay Blitz," which started on Friday at James Cole Village in Tampa.

The backstory:

The organization chooses one city each summer to hold a "Mass Deployment" community service event. Veteran volunteers travel from around the country to complete service projects in under-resourced communities.

What's next:

From Friday to Tuesday, volunteers will complete projects at The Volunteers of America Florida – James Cole Village, The Sustainable Living Project, Sunrise Children’s Services, the MLK Recreation Complex, West Tampa Grows Healthy Garden, Sweetwater Organic Community Farm and Town and Country Elementary School.

More than 200 volunteers are participating in the kickoff service event at James Cole Village with Volunteers of America on Friday.

What they're saying:

"This is what we call preservation of affordable housing. The funding for that is very minimal, if not zero," Janet Stringfellow with Volunteers of America of Florida said. "So if we don't have partners like The Mission Continues, we wouldn't be able to keep this property in a way that dignifies our veterans."

The Mission Continues says volunteers will complete repair and beautification projects in the veteran affordable housing village.

"The veterans never stop serving our country," Stringfellow said. "They either serve while they are in active duty, or they serve after they complete their active duty. And I think that speaks about their character, their ethics, their values."

Leaders with the organization say one of the reasons they chose Tampa is because of its large veteran population.

"I think it's got its own nickname of 'Military Bay USA', so it really stood out to us. We've got a really active service platoon," Keith Thomas, the Senior Director of Marketing and Communications with The Mission Continues, said.

Thomas says the organization serves both the community and the veterans who are volunteering.

"So, we give opportunities for veterans to keep serving once they get out of the military and take off that uniform for the first time," Thomas said. "It helps with the transition when they're still looking for their purpose."

City leaders and Tampa Bay area lawmakers are also participating in different projects over the course of the event.

What you can do:

The Mass Deployment continues with service projects going on around Tampa through Tuesday. Here's a list of the upcoming projects:

Saturday, June 21 : The Sustainable Living Project & Sunrise Children’s ServicesTampa Salvation Army Church, 1100 W Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tampa Salvation Army Church, 1100 W Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL

7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, June 22 : MLK Recreation ComplexMLK Rec Complex, 2200 N Oregon Ave, Tampa, FL7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

MLK Rec Complex, 2200 N Oregon Ave, Tampa, FL

7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, June 23 : Sweetwater Organic Community Farm5521 Hanley Rd, Tampa, FL7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

5521 Hanley Rd, Tampa, FL

7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24 : Town & Country Elementary School6025 Hanley Rd, Tampa, FL7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

6025 Hanley Rd, Tampa, FL

7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Leaders with the organization say you must register for the service events online ahead of time by clicking here.

You can find more information about how to get involved with The Mission Continues here.

