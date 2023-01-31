Expand / Collapse search

Victim hospitalized after 'targeted' shooting in East Tampa Tuesday

By FOX 13 News staff
Tampa
Scene where shooting victim was located on 24th Ave N in East Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - One person is in the hospital after being shot in what police say was a "targeted shooting" on 24th Avenue N in East Tampa Tuesday.

Tampa police one victim was found near 1600 E 24th Ave. after multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire. 

Police did not share information about a possible suspect, but said "It is believed to be a targeted incident."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.