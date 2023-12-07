Henry Plant Museum opens doors for 42nd Victorian Christmas Stroll

The air is infused with festive cheer as the historic Henry Plant Museum opens its doors to the enchanting Victorian Christmas Stroll, captivating visitors with a timeless holiday experience.

Running through December 23, this annual event invites patrons to step into a bygone era, adorned with the elegance and charm of the Victorian age.

READ: Tampa City Council votes in favor of temporary citywide curfew in wake of Ybor City shooting

From 10 AM to 5 PM, guests can wander through the lavishly decorated museum, immersing themselves in the sights and sounds that evoke the spirit of a classic Christmas.

The ornate architecture of the Henry B. Plant Museum itself provides a picturesque backdrop, enhancing the overall ambiance of this cherished holiday tradition.

"The Christmas stroll is Tampa's premier holiday event in Tampa's most iconic building," Daniel Carpenter with the Henry B. Plant Museum said. "It's an opportunity for folks to get a glimpse into Christmas past and see how things would've been back when the Tampa Bay hotel was an operation."

As visitors meander through the museum’s corridors, they are treated to a visual feast of period-specific decorations, showcasing the opulence of Victorian Christmas traditions.

Delightful displays, festive music, and the scent of holiday spices come together to transport attendees to a time when Christmas celebrations were a grand affair.

The Victorian Christmas Stroll at the Henry Plant Museum not only offers a festive escape but also serves as a historical journey, preserving the cultural richness of the past while creating cherished memories for all who attend this annual yuletide celebration.