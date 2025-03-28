Video: 11 arrested after drug bust at Palm River home leads to seizure of drugs, guns and animals: HCSO

The Brief Eleven people were arrested on Thursday after a suspected Palm River drug house was busted, HCSO says. They appeared in court, where authorities charged them with various crimes. Deputies say they seized lots of drugs, guns and animals from the house.



Drugs, guns and animals were all seized from a suspected drug house in Palm River on Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 11 people were arrested, and they seized more than 115 grams of liquid and powdered fentanyl. Approximately 29 grams of cocaine and stolen firearms were taken too, according to HCSO.

According to deputies, the bust happened at around 9 a.m. on Thursday following a six-month investigation.

Dig deeper:

The house was located behind a 7-Eleven on the 5000 block of Palm River Road, HCSO says.

Deputies say they also seized six guns, three of which were reported stolen, and a generator that had previously been reported stolen to the Tampa Police Department.

Hillsborough County Animal Services says they took 24 dogs, two snakes, a rabbit, and a rat from the house, too.

The Palm River home. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects, including some with multiple felony convictions and extensive criminal histories, appeared in court where authorities charged them with various crimes, HCSO says.

READ: Hernando teen murdered by 16-year-old suspect at Cypress Lakes Preserve: Sheriff

Deputies say the raid followed a court-ordered search warrant of the house, and that several of the suspects have extensive criminal histories and multiple felony convictions.

What they're saying:

"These arrests are a direct hit to the criminals who profit from addiction and violence in our community," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "By taking these offenders off the streets, we've not only disrupted a drug trafficking operation but also prevented further harm."

Deputies arresting someone in the drug house bust. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO says this is an ongoing investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH FOX 13 LIVE:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: