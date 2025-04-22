Video: 13 arrested in months-long investigation involving Latin Kings
TAMPA, Fla. - More than a dozen people face criminal charges after a months-long investigation into alleged drug trafficking and organized crime involving several members of the Latin Kings, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
'Operation No Good Secrets'
The backstory:
HCSO says its investigation, dubbed "Operation No Good Secrets," dates back five months.
Investigators say detectives executed search warrants in Tampa, Brandon, Pasco County and at Secrets Gentlemen's Club in Town ‘n’ Country – where undercover drug deals were conducted – on April 16.
Deputies say the suspects include seven documented Latin Kings gang members, four Latin Kings gang associates, and two additional people with suspected ties to their criminal network.
According to HCSO, detectives seized the following items:
- 1.4 kg of methamphetamine
- 1.1 kg of cocaine
- 262 grams of fentanyl
- 682 Xanax pills
- 8.2 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms
- Hyrdocodone pills
- Marijuana
- 5 guns, including a sawed-off shotgun and another firearm with an "obliterated" serial number
- $14,608 in cash
- A Latin Kings gang manifesto
- A 2021 BMW X4 Competition Series SUV
What they're saying:
"This was not a low-level operation; it was an organization functioning with street-level efficiency and cartel-level supply. With patience, precision, and perseverance, the brave men and women of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office executed this operation flawlessly," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement released Tuesday. "We will not stop. We will continue to root out and take down gangs who think they can operate in our county. We are always watching."
What's next:
HCSO says additional arrests and charges could come soon as the investigation continues.
The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
