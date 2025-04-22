VIDEO: 30-mile police pursuit ends with ATV driver arrest in Cape Coral, CCPD says

The Brief A 30-mile police pursuit ended with an ATV driver arrested in Cape Coral. Police say the pursuit reached speeds of over 80 miles per hour, as 44-year-old Damion Stafford recklessly drove through residential areas and main roadways. The incident began on Saturday night at a home in northwestern Cape Coral after police responded to a domestic violence call.



A 30-mile pursuit of an armed ATV driver who had been drinking and making threats ended in an arrest after Cape Coral police officers followed the man for about 25 minutes, according to police.

The incident began on Saturday night at a home in northwestern Cape Coral after police responded to a domestic violence call.

What we know:

Dashcam video from Cape Coral police shows 44-year-old Damion Stafford driving away on a red ATV with no shirt.

The pursuit reached speeds of over 80 miles per hour, as he recklessly drove through residential areas and main roadways, according to police.

At one point, police say Stafford threw his hands up in the gesture of a firearm.

Officers say he made no attempt to stop before he reached into his left pocket and removed a large blade, which fell onto the road.

A 12-inch fixed-blade knife was later found in the 2700 block of Nelson Rd. N.

What we don't know:

Cape Coral Police have not provided information about what led up to the initial domestic violence call to authorities.

