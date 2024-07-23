Video: $96M of cocaine seized by USCG offloaded in South Florida

The United States Coast Guard recently seized nearly $100 million of cocaine from the Caribbean Sea and unloaded it at Port Everglades in South Florida on Monday.

The USCG says its crews worked alongside interagency and international partners to intercept illegal drugs in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea during three separate cases.

According to USCG, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Forward offloaded more than 7,302 pounds of cocaine worth about $96 million.

"This was another vital success of our combined drug interdiction efforts," said Lt. Cmdr. Juan Ramirez, a Coast Guard District Seven staff attorney. "These drug offloads underscore our continued partnerships with the U.S. Navy and the Royal Netherlands Navy in combating the flow of illicit narcotics across the Caribbean. The success of our joint efforts to save lives by reducing the availability of these harmful drugs is dependent on our cooperation with regional and international partners."

Three suspected smugglers will face prosecution in federal courts by the Department of Justice.

