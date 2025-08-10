VIDEO: Car catches fire on I-75 after suspected mechanical issue, HCFR says

The Brief A car caught on the shoulder of I-75 caught fire on Sunday afternoon, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue. Video shows traffic continuing on as flames shoot out of the car before fire crews arrive.



A vehicle caught fire on I-75 after a suspected mechanical issue on Sunday afternoon, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

The car was on the shoulder of the northbound lanes near mile marker 294 when it caught fire.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Video shows traffic continuing on as flames shoot out of the car before fire crews arrive.

The person inside the car was able to get out safely, according to first responders.

HCFR was joined by Pasco County Fire Rescue as they worked to put out the flames.

